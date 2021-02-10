Paunovic: “We have to look to stay in the top six”

Reading manager Veljko Paunović urged his side to stay in the hunt for play-offs after they were beaten by Brentford after two late goals

Reading went ahead through a Lucas Joao penalty but were quickly pegged back by Josh Dasilva, who then added a second in the 85th minute before Ivan Toney wrapped the game up in the 88th minute.

“It was a fantastic game,” said Paunović.

“Until we conceded the second goal, it was a solid performance.

“We played very well in the first and took the lead which was important.

“We also had more opportunities and against a top team like Brentford, you have to score more goals. We had good chances but were too predictable.

“I’m very proud of our guys. At this point, we have to look to stay in the top six.”

The Royals were dealt an injury blow before the game as both Yakou Meite and John Swift missed out.

The Reading boss confirmed that Meite will be assessed weekly, while Swift will have an MRI scan but may return within a couple of weeks.

“They are very important to our team. They are professionals who can change our game.”