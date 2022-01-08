Paunovic: ‘We have to prioritise and the priority is the Championship’ says Reading FC boss after FA Cup shock exit

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic labelled his team’s exit to non-league Kidderminster Harriers as ‘horrible’.

The Royals exited the FA Cup third-round to sixth tier Kidderminster who came from behind to beat the Championship side.

“It was a horrible night, a horrible second-half for many reasons,” said Paunovic.

“The first thing that went bad was a terrible injury for Felipe (Araruna).

“The youngsters were impacted by that. This was a bad experience.

“It was a good fitness test for those back from injury but not the way to play the second-half and something must be fixed.”

Despite the result, Paunovic claimed that he did not regret his team selection after making eight changes to the team.

He continued: “We have to think about the long term. We are devastated with injuries and fitness issues and we cannot risk.

“We already lost Alen (Halilovic) and we knew that might happen, and also Felipe.

“The FA Cup is a very lovely and interesting competition but we are not in the situation to risk and push forward, we need to recover guys.

“The whole season has been like this. We know why we’re in this situation and we’re looking to fix this as soon as we can.

“We have to prioritise and the priority is the Championship.”

The Serbian admitted that he still expects to be in charge of the club when they host promotion chasing Fulham on Tuesday evening.

“This is football and anything can happen.

“I always work giving my best and whatever happens, happens but we keep on doing the best we can.

“January will be tough and we are still not in a good shape but we have courage and determination to fight forward.

“We believe when the team is regrouped and injured players are back that we will be stronger.”