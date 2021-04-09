Paunović: “We will bounce back, I believe in this group” says Royals boss after Watford defeat

Veljko Paunović remained positive that his side will bounce back from defeat at Watford as their play-off hopes took another blow.

I think at the end of the day when you lose a game and don’t take your opportunities you can’t complain,” said Paunović.

“Our issue is we created in the first-half very good chances and not converting them hurt us.

“We were putting a lot of effort out there, especially with the ball and the goal didn’t come. We were chasing a goal, the game didn’t start the way we wanted.

“We understood very quickly what we wanted but we didn’t start well, we were bad, but they were two fantastic goals. We maybe could have done better with second one.

“Those goals changed the game but we didn’t lose our composure and we kept trying. We just ran out of power to convert a couple of good opportunities.

“But I’m very proud of my team to come here and play the way we did with composure and being in charge of the game from the second goal, not many teams have done that.



“We know at this point it’s important to keep our confidence high. The result is not good but the football was good.”

The Royals boss wants his side to immediately bounce back when they face Cardiff City next Friday.

“It’s a big game for us, every game is a big game for us they are must win.

“Our season is there and we will bounce back, I believe in this group. It’s one of the best groups I have ever been in.

“I believe we will achieve our goals.”