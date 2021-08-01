Wokingham.Today

Paving a safer way to school for Woodley pupils

by Jess Warren
Waingels footpath
REPAIRED: Cllr Pauline Jorgensen walks with students on the newly resurfaced path Picture: Stewart Turkington

FOOTPATHS on Denmark Avenue have been repaired.

The route is often used by Waingels College students.

It is part of a resurfacing programme by the borough council, which focuses on key routes — including train stations and schools.

Roads around Earley Station, St Crispin’s School, The Holt School and Colleton Primary School are all earmarked for repairs in the coming months.

Denmark Avenue will also have surface treatment on the road later this summer.

Tom Bartlett, principal at the college said hundreds of pupils will benefit, as they use the paths every day.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways at the borough council said providing safe walking routes to schools is essential for cutting car journeys.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

