PCC awards £20,000 to help Search and Rescue teams

SEARCH AND rescue teams in the Thames Valley have been awarded £20,000 by the police and crime commissioner.

Anthony Stansfeld, has awarded the funds to three Lowland Search and Rescue Teams and two Search Dog Teams in the region.

It will be used for advanced mapping system, MAPYX, and equipment for Search Technicians.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, which is based in Arborfield, received £5,000 along with Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue and Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire.

MAPYX allows search teams to share maps digitally, and send out live track texts to

lost or vulnerable missing persons.

Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs received £2,500 as did Search Dogs Buckinghamshire to help with running costs, as well as equipment.

Mr Stansfeld, said he was delighted to award the funding to organisations that regularly help Thames Valley Police search for vulnerable, missing persons.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has meant that some organisations are finding it increasingly difficult to secure funding,” the PCC added. “I am therefore delighted to be able to award this exceptional funding to help support these organisations and, in turn, keep our communities safe.”

Thames Valley Police deputy chief constable Jason Hogg, said he hoped the money would help the organisations continue their “great work” with Thames Valley Police and other partners.

“These are volunteer organisations and the assistance they have provided to Thames Valley Police in a number of missing persons investigations has, on many occasions, been paramount to successful outcomes,” he said.

“We will continue to work with their teams, who will continue to provide valuable support to the force in the future.”

Teresa Archer, vice chair of Lowland Search and Rescue, said the funding is excellent news for the teams, after significant fundraising losses last year.

She added: “All Lowland Rescue teams are independent charities and are available 24/7 to support their police forces in searching for vulnerable missing people.

“Most of them receive little or no secure funding to cover the annual running costs needed to maintain that availability and this grant will significantly help the Thames Valley teams.

“By making this award, the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has demonstrated his commitment to Lowland Rescue teams across Thames Valley and that their service and partnership work with Thames Valley Police is truly valued.”

The £20,000 was largely secured through the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), created from money

recovered by the police and the proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to identified owners, including seizures from criminals.