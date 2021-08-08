PCC funds project to reduce abuser reoffending rates

MORE THAN £18,000 has been pushed into a new project aiming to reduce reoffending in abusers.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley, has given the money to the force to work with the Hampton Trust on its Cautioning and Relationship Abuse (CARA) project.

It is aimed at lower risk, alleged first-time domestic abusers who will attend two workshops roughly a month apart.

The workshops will cover the impact of behaviour on others, including the victim and any children.

There will also be advice on accessing other services, such as substance misuse. Sessions will also deal with feelings of shame, anxiety, anger and remorse.

Mr Barber said the project is an important part in his police and criminal justice plan.

“The CARA project, delivered by the Hampton Trust, has the opportunity to make a real difference in reducing reoffending among domestic abuse perpetrators,” he said.

“This is an exciting project which has the potential to protect victims, and reduce crime.

“I am pleased to be able to support this project and, in turn, keep our communities safe.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, force lead for domestic abuse, said they are exploring all opportunities to protect victims, reduce re-offending and prevent future harm to others.

“Further details about the project will be published in due course, including eligibility and implementation dates,” he said.

Caroline Freeman, Project CARA national lead for The Hampton Trust, said: “CARA has a proven track record of reducing domestic abuse re-offending by enabling people to access support and intervention earlier before abusive behaviour escalates and causes severe harm to victims and children.”