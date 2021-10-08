PCC praises launch of Community Speedwatch scheme across the Thames Valley

A COMMUNITY Speedwatch scheme has launched across Thames Valley this week.

It builds on a pilot in small areas of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Championed by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, trained Speedwatch groups are being invited to tackle and improve road safety across the region.

As part of this, they can borrow speed detection equipment and devices.

Matthew Barber, PCC for Thames Valley, said: “We’re delighted with how the pilots have gone and that we can now open up this scheme to the rest of the Thames Valley.

“The data gathered by Community Speedwatch will now be immediately visible to roads policing officers. The results from this work will lead into enforcement action by the police, and even notify the DVLA of breaches that fall within their jurisdiction.”

He said the work of volunteers is helping to save lives and keep people safe.

PC Lee Turnham, Thames Valley Police Community Speedwatch co-ordinator, said it will be rolled out across the region within the next three months.