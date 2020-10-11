Peppermints on Peach Street

A CARD retailer has launched a special partnership to make it a happy Christmas for a popular children’s charity.

A book for youngsters, The Big Freeze In Peppermint Peaks, is on sale in branches of Card Factory, which includes the Peach Street store in Wokingham town centre.

The aim is to raise £10,000 for the NPSCC.

The £1.99 book focuses on an ice skater and her bunny sidekick as they discover the warmth of friendship during a snowstorm.

To raise additional money, there will be plush toys and dress-up accessories for sale, themed around the book.

Since 2016, Card Factory has raised more than £500,000 for the charity.

Adam Dury, chief commercial officer at Card Factory, said: “The Big Freeze In Peppermint Peaks looks great, and we’re sure our customers will love to read about the adventures of Dot and Bounce and the importance of being there for others.

“It’s a lovely message, and one we’re delighted to share with the NSPCC.”

And Tim Bradshaw, corporate partnerships manager for the NSPCC, said the charity was delighted by the new book.

“This year has been particularly tough for children and young people across the country, and Christmas can be a difficult time for families as well,” he said.

“The NSPCC has remained here on the front line to support children and their families, and this generous commitment from Card Factory will ensure we can be there throughout the festive period.”