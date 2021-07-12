Petition calls for action over school travel routes

CONCERNS have been raised on the current travel routes for school children in Finchampstead.

Ian Shenton, Liberal Democrat councillor for Evendons Ward, said he has identified children are having difficulties getting to school via Finchampstead Road.

He has pointed out that the roads are narrow and there are no cycle lanes.

Cllr Shenton also said the road has “poor bus provision” for school pupils.

And fellow Lib Dem, Cllr Peter Dennis, said that he has concerns.

He said: “For children living in Evendons East and Wescott West who attend Emmbrook Senior school, they have to get to a bus stop in Finchampstead on Barkham Ride to board but this is nowhere near where they live.

“There is no bus route along Finchampstead Road for them.”

In a bid to change the situation, the party has launched a petition calling for improvements.

It says: “There is a bus to St Crispin’s but it may be oversubscribed, and children attending Emmbrook have to get to a bus stop in Finchampstead on Barkham Ride to board which is nowhere near where they live”.

But Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways, said the council is already aware of the residents’ concerns.

“We are currently working on a Local Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), due out later this year, which will consider local bus services and accessibility to schools.

“We are also working on a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) that includes recommendations for improvements along key corridors in the borough and Finchampstead has been identified as one of these important routes.”

CllrJorgensen stated that it will “take time” to put the plans in place.

She said: “We appreciate residents’ input into these processes which will help provide significantly improved conditions for walking and cycling in the borough.”

To sign the petition, log on to bit.ly/3dhKRH1