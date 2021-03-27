Petition presented to make new Distributor Road safer for pedestrians and cyclists

A PETITION aimed at making changes to the planned South Wokingham Distributor Road to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists was presented to the virtual council meeting held on March 18, by Lib Dem candidate for Wokingham Without Rob Comber.

He said that the design was not safe, and with 2,500 homes planned for the area, safety concerns would be a barrier to encourage greener transport.

“Make it safe and encouraging for non-motor vehicle users, and help prepare us for the next 20 years,” he said.

“A small amount of time and money now will save us a fortune in the future and provide for a better standard of life right from the start.”

In a statement after the council meeting, the Lib Dems said that if they won control of the council in May’s local elections, they would develop a network of high-quality walking and safe cycling routes to link residential areas, local businesses, shops, schools and transport hubs.

“We will prioritise this over investment in schemes that will only encourage additional motorised traffic onto the roads, as a part of our commitment to addressing the climate emergency and poor air quality,” the statement added.