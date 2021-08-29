Petition to improve school buses for Wokingham pupil leads to success

A PETITION to improve school buses for Wokingham pupils has been successful, say Liberal Democrats.

Evendons and Wescott councillors said many students were being driven to school as the bus stops were “nowhere near” their homes.

It comes as the borough council confirmed it has gone out to tender for a route along the Finchampstead Road corridor serving Emmbrook and Forest schools, with another serving the Holt.

The former will have a minimum of 70 seats, and the latter 60.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Liberal Democrat councillor for Evendons ward said that previously students living in Evendons East and Wescott West who attend Emmbrook Senior school had to get to a bus stop in Finchampstead on Barkham Ride to board the bus.

Cllr Maria Gee, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Wescott Ward, said she is delighted.

“Following many hours of going door-to-door to get signatures, in addition to our online petition, the council has agreed with us,” she said.

“This bus service will make a big difference and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to sign the petition.”

Cllr Sarah Kerr, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Evendons Ward, said the changes were a “vast improvement,” particularly towards the council’s climate emergency goals.

“Safe, green transport options need to be readily available for our children,” she said.

“We will continue calling on the council to improve walking and cycling facilities in the area.”