Pfizer jabs available at Bulmershe School on Sunday

THE VACCINE bus is returning to Bulmershe School this weekend.

On Sunday, the NHS Health on the Move bus will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer jab to over 16s.

Residents do not need to book in advance, but can arrive at the Woodlands Avenue site on the day.

Jabs will be available from 11am until 4pm.

Attendees must bring proof of age, and their vaccine card if wanting their second dose.

Anyone going for their second jab must have left at least eight weeks since their first jab.

Residents looking for their second dose of the Moderna or AstraZeneca jab, can book online via the NHS website.

For more information, visit: www.nhs.uk