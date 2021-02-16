Pharmaceutical firm Sanofi donates £10,000 to promote health and wellbeing in Berkshire

A GLOBAL company has gifted thousands of pounds in a bid to support Berkshire’s local charities.

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi, which is based at Thames Valley Park, has donated £10,000 to Berkshire Community Foundation to promote local health and wellbeing.

The majority of the donation will fund Parents and Children Together (PACT), a Reading-based adoption and family support charity.

The award-winning service has delivered a number of local community projects, including launching Alana House which supports disadvantaged women with complex needs including substance misuse and mental health issues.

Jon Yates, CEO of Berkshire Community Foundation, said: “With things off to a challenging start in 2021, it’s great to have some good news to share.

“The crucial role that local businesses have played in supporting Berkshire through Covid-19 underlines the immense potential of philanthropic businesses to transform local communities for the better.”

Hugo Fry, managing director of Sanofi, added: “During these unprecedented times, it’s never been more important to look after each other in our communities, and local charities working hard on the ground across Berkshire are absolutely essential to keeping people safe and well through this crisis.

“We are grateful for the work of the Berkshire Community Foundation, proud to support its critically important mission and small charities that help enhance the lives of vulnerable individuals or families in our community.”