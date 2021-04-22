Phone mast in Woodley’s Vauxhall Park is rejected

PLANS for a phone mast in Vauxhall Park have been rejected.

Cllr Shirley Boyt, who first drew the application to the attention of residents, called the decision great news.

“This is a well used and well loved park, the value of which has become even more apparent during the pandemic,” she said. “If this had been approved no park or green space in the borough would be safe.”

She said she hopes the operators look for a brownfield site instead.

Rebecca Eastwood visits the park everyday with her five children.

She told Wokingham.Today: “We spent Saturday and Sunday enjoying the park as a family and taking in the wildlife and peaceful atmosphere.

“All the children are over the moon with the result.”

The plans received more than 300 objections, including one from Ms Eastwood’s 11-year-old who discovered the application while bird watching.

Objecting to the plans, they said: “I was upset … because the mast would be where I watch the wildlife and the birds almost every day with my sisters.

“When I look out of my bedroom window I can see the lovely cherry blossom trees and others that the birds nest in. Please don’t let this take over the lovely park and nature’s territory.”