Picnics, parades and flags for Pride celebrations

IT MIGHT have been wet, but Wokingham’s Pride celebrations still sparkled.

On Saturday, July 10, an estimated 100 people joined the second annual event that celebrates the borough’s LGBTQ+ community.

Having grown from a dozen attendees last July – due to covid – this year also saw the first pride parade.

Organiser, Cllr Rachel Bishop-Firth, said she was ecstatic with the turnout.

“So many people were walking down Denmark Street on their way to Elms Field that we can legitimately say Wokingham had its first-ever pride parade,” she said.

After making their way to the park, attendees were invited to stay for a picnic.

“Pride goers made new friends, shared experiences and found new sources of support and advice,” Cllr Bishop-Firth said.

Also at the event was Cllr Tony Lack, Wokingham town mayor and Cllr Keith Baker, Wokingham borough mayor.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey, leader of Wokingham Town Council, said despite the rain, there was a big turnout.

“The people of Wokingham are embracing pride,” she said.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said he was very happy to be there.

“We support everybody’s right to be who they want to be, and encourage it,” he

said.

Sir John Redwood, Wokingham’s MP, was also at the event, where he talked with people who had gathered.

The day before, St Paul’s Church in Wokingham released a video affirming their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In it, the Revd Cara Smart said: “We are proud to be part of an inclusive church and we believe that God’s love is for everyone; that our sexualities and gender identities reflect the beauty of who God is.”

And Wokingham Borough Council flew a rainbow flag from its Shute End offices. It was raised by borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker.

Ahead of Pride, he said: “The pride flag is an important symbol and one that we’re proud to promote.

“Whether you live, work or study in Wokingham Borough, we recognise, support and celebrate the diversity of our communities. Together we look forward to a bright, colourful future where inclusivity is the foundation.”

Gathering: People shelter under a tree while taking part in the Wokingham Pride picnic in Elms Field on Saturday Picture: Steve Smyth

And Wokingham Borough Libraries highlighted various LGBTQ+ literature that could be borrowed from its venues.

Cllr Bishop-Firth thanked the town and borough council for supporting the event, as well as nearby schools, businesses and churches.

She thanked the pride team, and said she hopes next year’s event will be even bigger.

“We are hoping that we will be able to enjoy live music as part of the afternoon,” the Liberal Democrat councillor said.

“If you would like to get involved, please contact us via the Wokingham Pride Facebook group.”

The event will run on Saturday, July 9, 2022.