Piggott’s one school one site plan leads to petition

PETITIONERS are calling on Wokingham Borough Council to “invest in the future” of education in Wargrave.

The Robert Piggott Infant and Junior School has launched a petition to merge the two schools to one single site, or improve the existing buildings.

It said it has been working with the borough council since 2008 on the One School, One Site project, but has not made any progress “for a number of reasons”.

Now, it is petitioning for the programme to take a step forward, which would see both schools sit on one plot within the village.

Karen Robinson, whose children attend the school, said people want to see their children “thrive educationally”.

“The One School, One Site project has been going on for years,” she said. “Now, we want to push it forward.

“It’s a fantastic school but it could be better, [so] parents want to talk at the council meeting and see if we can get a yes or a no to the project.”

The ePetition also urges the council to invest in the existing buildings at both schools, if they cannot be merged.

It said during the time it has taken to pursue the One School, One Site programme, the current buildings have “deteriorated and are in need of repair”.

“Both schools are in desperate need of modernisation to meet the educational needs of the children,” it reads.

Ms Robinson agreed, and said the Junior School is “very lacking” in outdoor facilities.

“Children can’t see the whiteboards in all of the classrooms,” she said. “And over the years, as there has been greater inclusion of children with disabilities, there is not enough support for them to get in and out of classrooms.

“These are modern times and they need to be able to go to the toilet on their own for their own wellbeing.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said it is not against merging the schools but there is “no space” within Wargrave village.

“The proposal requires a new school site and there are planning constraints on the site identified by the schools,” they said. “The most significant of these is that the land is located in the greenbelt.”

National planning rules say developments in greenbelt areas will likely be refused, unless there is an “exceptional educational case”.

“There are other factors such as highways and flood risk, which would also make getting planning permission challenging,” the spokesperson added.

“The council continues to invest in its schools to keep them safe and operational, but has limited resources available as there is no national funding stream to improve the suitability of schools.

“National funding is focused on ensuring every child has a school place, on special educational needs and to deal with disrepair of school premises.

So far, nearly 300 people have signed the petition — but it needs at least 1,500 to trigger a debate at the next council meeting.

It is accepting signatures until Friday, July 2.

For more information, visit: www.bit.ly/3vID8Ip