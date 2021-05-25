Wokingham.Today

Pinewood Gymnastics club makes return

Pinewood Gymnastics
Pinewood Gymnastics has returned after covid

A GYMNASTICS club is tumbling back into class as lockdown eases. Pinewood Gymnastics, Old Wokingham Road, Crowthorne, welcomed back its young members on April 12 following its closure during the pandemic.

The club is holding under 18’s group sessions in person after running online classes.

And on Monday last week, gymnasts of all ages were able to return to socially-distanced indoor sessions.

For many young gymnasts, gym facilities being closed meant a sudden break in training

Carol Gregory, club manager at Pinewood Gymnastics Club, said: “When the children were actually able to enter the gym it was a little overwhelming for some, the rules were so different to what they were used to, but so many happy smiles.”

British Gymnastics, the governing body for the sport in Britain, commended clubs’ resilience throughout the pandemic.

The organisation launched its Step Forward Plan, to help the gymnastics community.

Alastair Marks, British Gymnastics Interim Chief Executive,  said: “I want to thank all clubs and coaches that have continued to stay positive throughout, encouraging online classes, as well as recognising the lengths that they have gone to in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that clubs are now able to return to indoor training, and that members, especially young gymnasts, can now get back to enjoying the sport they love.”

For more information, visit pinewoodgymnastics.co.uk

