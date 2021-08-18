Pinewood Miniature Railway reopens after covid cancellations

A MINIATURE railway is starting its engine as it finally reopened its doors this weekend.

Pinewood Miniature Railway, based at Pinewood Leisure Centre, Old Wokingham Road, welcomed back visitors on Sunday after covid forced it to delay its original opening date, July 4.

The passenger-carrying train runs for nearly half a mile through woodland between Wokingham and Crowthorne.

Formed nearly 40 years ago, the Pinewood Miniature Railway Society is a non-profit organisation that provides family fun for the community.

In 2019, it had nearly 5,000 passengers during its regular open days and Christmas Santa Specials.

Open on the third Sunday of each month, trains will be running from 1.30pm to 4pm on September 19 and October 17.

Paul Konig, from Pinewood Miniature Railway, said the team have been working hard to get it back into running order.

“Over the past month or so, members have been testing the infrastructure and the trains and everyone has enjoyed seeing and hearing the railway slowly start to come back to life,” he said.

“As a small, close-knit society, it’s been great to be able to start seeing each other again and engaging with our shared interests, and learning what people have been up to in their workshops.”

The railway recreates the golden age of steam travel, just on a smaller scale

Mr Konig explained that although members were disappointed that the railway didn’t open last month, they enjoyed talking to families whilst preparing the ride.

To begin with, Mr Konig said they will “remain cautious” by running fewer trains.

He said: “There may be a bit more of a queue than previously, so we ask for patience as we are doing our best and want to give everyone a chance to ride whilst feeling safe and comfortable with their surroundings.”

Train volunteers are likely still to wear face coverings and passengers are advised to wear them if it is busy.

No booking is required and contactless payment is available on the day.

For more details, visit pinewoodrailway.co.uk