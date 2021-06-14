Pinewood railway hopes volunteers will come all aboard

ALL ABOARD the miniature train as it calls for more volunteers this summer: Pinewood Miniature Railway, based at Pinewood Leisure Centre in Wokingham Without, is welcoming new members to help maintain and operate its services this year.

The passenger-carrying miniature railway runs for nearly half-a-mile through woodland between Wokingham and Crowthorne.

Formed nearly 40 years ago, the Pinewood Miniature Railway Society is a non-profit organisation that provides family fun for the community.

In 2019, it had nearly 5,000 passengers during its regular open days and Christmas Santa Specials.

Opening this year on Sunday, July 4, the railway will operate between 1.30pm and 4pm.

It will run every first and third Sunday in the months of July and August, and the third Sunday in September and October.

With around 30 members at present, the society is seeking more volunteers to come on board.

The society already has a mix of ages and is welcoming anyone from 16 upwards to join the team.

Paul Konig, from Pinewood Miniature Railway, said being a member of the society is a “nice way to give something back”.

“We couldn’t run the railway last year because of Covid so we’re really enjoying being able to reopen to the public again,” he said.

“We are a small, friendly group of people who come down here to volunteer because we want to and enjoy it, there’s no pressure so come down and see what you think.”

Anyone interested can visit the group for a taster morning and a chat about how it all

works.

Training is provided with roles ranging from drivers, guards, signalling staff to non-running day jobs such as electrical work, mechanical work, digging and painting.

For more information, search Pinewood Miniature Railway on Facebook or visit pinewoodrailway.co.uk