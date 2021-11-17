Plan ahead to help reduce NHS demand this winter, say health leaders

A CAMPAIGN to reduce pressure on NHS services over winter has been launched.

The public are being asked to do their bit to reduce demand on services as winter approaches.

They are being encouraged to keep medicine cabinets stocked to treat colds and minor illnesses at home and to make use of NHS 111 online services.

The importance of supporting vulnerable relatives and getting Covid-19 and flu vaccines was also stressed.

Gerry Crawford, regional director of Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, highlighted the importance of knowing where to get the right help.

“Getting the right support early, whether it is advice from your pharmacist for a cold or bug, or self-referring to our Talking Therapies service for support with your mental health can make a difference,” he said.

Patients are being reminded to only use Royal Berkshire Hospital’s emergency department in the case of life-threatening emergencies. It is already seeing high levels of demand, with more than 400 people arriving daily.

Steve McManus, chief executive officer at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We will always be there to provide support and help, but would strongly encourage the public to help reduce pressure and ensure everyone is able to access the health and social care support they need.”

Dr Abid Irfan, clinical chair of Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “By supporting this Winter campaign, you can help your local NHS services over the next few months.”

For more information, visit: royalberkshire.nhs.uk/winter or: talkingtherapies.berkshirehealthcare.nhs.uk