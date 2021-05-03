Plan for Hurst homes sparks heated debates

A surprise proposal to build four new homes on a triangle of land in the heart of Hurst village has divided residents

There has been heated debate about whether the houses in Hurst should be allowed and even an allegation that a resident was harangued and bullied on their doorstep.

And there was concern from residents about the role of Lady Suzy Watt, the land owner’s company secretary, as she also is on Hurst Parish Council and Hurst Village Society committee. Both organisations give views on whether planning permissions should be given.

Lady Watt on Tuesday told Wokingham.Today she had stepped down from any involvement with the village society’s dealings with the proposal, and she would do the same with the parish council which she has just joined. This is standard practice when a committee discusses an issue where there could be a conflict of interest and there is no suggestion that Lady Watt has acted inappropriately.

Members of Lady Watt’s family including her husband Sir Redmond Watt are directors of Redcar Investment Company which owns the land in Sawpit Road, near the village hall.

Village Society chairman Jo Newbold’s statement said: “The committee of the Hurst Village Society (HVS) is saddened by many of the comments that have appeared on Facebook pages over the last few days and feels the need to clarify some points.

“All past and present members of the HVS are very aware of the requirement to declare any potential conflict of interest in any matter under discussion.

“This is the case for Sawpit Road and the committee member immediately recused [stood down] from any involvement in this matter. Please allow us time to consider the proposals and make our response known before commenting.”

She stressed that HVS was a friendly and collaborative society working on behalf of and for the long-term benefit of everyone in the village.

Ms Newbold told Wokingham.Today: “I was incredibly upset by the comments and pointing fingers.” Some, she added, were outrageous and very hurtful.

“We understand feelings are running high and that people have very strong opinions. We are meeting soon,” she said. Most people commenting were not actually HVS members. “We will listen to our members,” she said.

Lady Watt said: “I’m a dedicated member of HVS and have been for many years … I’ve done an inordinate amount of work for it. I’m a long term resident of Hurst and involved with local societies.”

The heated social media debate, including the harassment allegation, was prompted after the developer JPP Land’s flyers were delivered to homes last week.

The flyers seek views on the proposals. Lady Watt said she hadn’t known the leaflets were being distributed when they were and had recused herself as soon as she heard.

“HVS has done nothing wrong,” she added.

VOTE 2021: Find out more about the local election candidates in Hurst

The leaflets were the first villagers knew about the plans. No planning application has yet been made. Wokingham Borough Council decides whether applications will be approved.

The proposals for two three-bedroom semi-detached rural cottages and two detached four-bedroom timber-clad barn homes are at www.sawpitroad.com.

On Tuesday 38 people had fed back views on the form there. Of these 18 supported the proposals said Edward Butler-Ellis for the developers. JPP Land say they will review the feedback and make changes where possible.

Caroline Young, a Protect Hurst Action Group member, has cancelled her HVS subscription because she is unhappy with the organisation. She called for more affordable housing in Hurst.

“I would prefer six or eight one- or two-bedroom houses on that site but that’s not possible because they won’t make any money on them.”

She felt that building on small sites within the village centre would help the argument against bigger developments in surrounding areas of the parish. But others on social media felt allowing building on small sites would open the floodgates for larger ones. Some members of PHAG declined to comment.

Resident Danny Wall said there should have been more building in Hurst for many years.

“Arborfield is being massively developed. I can see that happening to Hurst if we don’t allow small development here,” he said.

He claimed most older land and property owners were quite happy to have development. Newer residents didn’t like it. The village was massively divided.