Planning firm to combat climate change with new regional director

by Charlotte King0
Faraz Baber
A LEADING planning firm has appointed a new director for the South East.

Faraz Baber is joining consultancy RPS as its operational manager for the region, as well as in the Midlands.

In his new role, he will support the company’s planning and environmental practice across the to regions.

With previous experience in chartered surveying and town planning, Mr Baber has worked across London boroughs throughout his career.

“I am both honoured and excited to be joining RPS,” Mr Baber said. “It’s arguably one of the only companies equipped with the knowledge and skills to help our clients respond to the challenge of climate change.

“I’m thrilled to be working with like-minded individuals to make a real difference in creating sustainable developments.”

Paul Wilmott, RPS managing director of planning, added: “Mr Baber’s appointment is a planned and significant step in our growth strategy.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him in this exciting stage.”

