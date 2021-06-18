Plans for 200 homes on Twyford’s Bridge Farm

HUNDREDS of new homes could be built in Twyford, after developer Croudace Homes revealed an outline planning application last week.

The housebuilder wants to build 200 dwellings on Bridge Farm, after the land was earmarked as a possible development site in the borough council’s draft local plan update.

It would replace 29 acres of agricultural land.

Croudace Homes has since launched a survey to gauge residents’ views on the proposal.

If approved, the new homes will include flats, terraces, townhouses and larger family homes.

The developer is also proposing a riverside park, nearly 450 parking spaces, and new cycling and pedestrian pathways.

Residents would access the estate from a new roundabout on the A4.

Picture: Croudace Homes

Lindsay Ferris, ward councillor for Twyford, said Croudace Homes should expect “considerable” objections to its proposals, which he said would be “isolated” from the rest of the village.

“There is significant concern about access from the site onto the A4, which I share,” he said. “With 200 properties being proposed, which I feel is far too many for the site, traffic will cause added problems along a road that is already extremely busy.”

Cllr Ferris said the proposals would encourage more car journeys at a time when the climate crisis should be a priority.

He is also worried any development near the River Loddon would be affected by regular flooding.

He added: “There is also a need to keep, if not improve, the wildlife corridor associated with the River Loddon and I have concerns that this development, on what is good quality farmland, would have an impact on this.

“I do not feel this is an appropriate site for such a major development.”

Fraser Campbell from Croudace Homes said residential development is needed in the Twyford area.

“Bridge Farm is the only site in Twyford identified for potential development in Wokingham Borough Council’s draft Local Plan Update document, published in 2020,” he said.

“We are bringing forward these proposals as we agree the site is a sustainable location for new homes – it is one of the only sites in Twyford that is not in the Green Belt, and can provide a useful mix of affordable, first-time and family homes while still leaving a substantial proportion of the site as green open space.

“We thank all those residents who have submitted their views on the proposals so far, and we hope people will continue to take a look at the website and let us know their thoughts before we submit an outline planning application to the council next month.”

Croudace Homes is holding an online public consultation on its outline planning application until Wednesday, June 23.

To take part, visit: www.bridgefarmtwyford.co.uk/haveyoursay