Plans for garden village between Shinfield and Arborfield could feature in next local plan

PLANS FOR a garden village between Shinfield and Arborfield could be approved as part of the draft local plan update.

Some of the land includes Hall Farm, an active dairy farm and major European agricultural research establishment. It is owned by the University of Reading.

The institution has been liaising with Wokingham Borough Council as part of the draft local plan update – which is expected to be consulted on formally later this month.

The Loddon Valley Garden Village would include a range of new homes, community infrastructure and employment space.

The proposals are at a very early stage, however the University of Reading is keen to strengthen its Thames Valley Science Park.

Already home to a Rutherford Cancer Centre, Shinfield Studios, and a TV studio, the University hopes to create even more jobs in the area.

A spokesperson for the institution, said: “We want to ensure that we take a proactive, collaborative approach to this significant scheme, building on the values of positive engagement set down by the neighbouring Thames Valley Science Park and Cine Valley.

“This is a real opportunity to bring forward an original scheme for development that is employment-led, provides benefits for students, and links back to the academic centres of excellence at the University of Reading.”

They added: “There is still a great deal of work to be done, with much research and technical work yet to be undertaken – however we look forward to undertaking this journey with our students, academic and professional services colleagues, Wokingham Borough Council and members of the surrounding community to help further shape this vision.”

The University hopes the development will “respect nature” and “reflect aspirations for a low carbon society”.

This could include enhancing habitats and biodiversity around the Loddon Valley.

A spokesperson for the University explained that while some of the site includes Hall Farm, there are plans to grow agriculture and food research, under the guidance of deputy vice-chancellor Professor Parveen Yaqoob.

“While this is still early in the process, we intend to continue an open process of consultation and engagement within and beyond the University about these plans,” the spokesperson added. “Together, we believe this collaborative approach can create a long-lasting legacy of investment for our students, academic work, and the community that reflects the values of the University of Reading.”