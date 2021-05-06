PLANS have been lodged for 95 houses bridging the gap between Wokingham and Bracknell.

Located south of Waterloo Road, the developer proposes entrance via Old Wokingham Road, near Jennett’s Park.

It is next to the proposed location of the South Wokingham Strategic Development Location,

which would include more than 1,400 homes, a new primary school, shops and community building.

The application lays over the boundary between Wokingham and Bracknell and is currently only listed on the Bracknell Forest Council website.

If approved, it would include demolition of the stables at Locks Farm.

The application proposes 10 affordable homes and 23 affordable or social rent homes.

The number of bedrooms, and types of property have yet to be revealed.

Bracknell Forest Council has no objection to the plans.

In a comment, it said: “Councillors are pleased to see 35% of this development will be allocated for affordable housing.”

So far, the application has received one objection from a Wokingham resident.

Colin George said the homes would destroy the green gap between the two towns.

He said: “The proposal has no connections to public transport or local infrastructure such as shops and local health care meaning that all residents will have to use their car to access these and commute to work, putting an extra strain on already congested roads.”

He also believes the entrance and exit will be on a “dangerous” section of the Old Wokingham Road.

The deadline for comments is Saturday.

For more information, or to comment on the plans, visit the Bracknell Forest Council website and search for planning application 21/00372/OUT