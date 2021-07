TREES may be planted on grass verges in Maiden Erlegh, if approved by the borough council.

On Thursday, June 10, the Maiden Erlegh Residents’ Association executive committee discussed the tree-planting proposal.

Chairman Colin Mair, said it had been considered by Earley Town Council and was supported by the town clerk, with a letter.

Mr Mair said Cllr Gregor Murray, the executive member for climate and officers at Wokingham Borough Council would be contacted to push the idea further.