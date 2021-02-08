Plans made for 55 homes near Coppid Beech roundabout

MORE THAN 50 homes could be built on land close to London Road, if plans are approved.

Beaulieu Homes is proposing to build 55 homes off St Anne’s Drive, near Hilton St Anne’s Manor.

This would be six houses and 13 flats for affordable housing in one corner of the estate, and 36 three- to four-bedroom homes for the commercial market.

In the planning statement, the developer said: “This revised application follows extensive consultation with the council following the refusal in January 2020. The proposals have seen significant changes in response to this which have resulted in a reduction in unit numbers from 74 to 55.

“This has meant that the site layout is much more open and benefits from greater space around the perimeter of the site as well as more internal open space.”

Cllr Gregor Murray, ward councillor for neighbouring Norreys, has commented on the plans, saying that they were a “marginally revised resubmission of a previously rejected planning application” that doesn’t address any of the previous reasons for refusal.

He said the new layout of London Road, does not allow for safe access in and out, which would impact road safety.

He was also concerned plans would further reduce natural green space in the borough, and cut down mature trees.

There was also fears about urban sprawl as the site is on the borough’s boarder.

One resident commented: “The development fails to demonstrate how it would maintain the separation between Wokingham and Bracknell.”

Residents were also worried over the lack of SANG — suitable alternative natural greenspace — in the plans.

In the documents, Beaulieu Homes cited Buckhurst Meadows and Keephatch Meadows as nearby SANGs.

But one resident said: “We can not see how access can be provided to the adjacent SANG land as this is private property and not managed by WBC — therefore no benefit to this application.”

Another resident said he feared the community would be isolated, as “the nearest shops and doctors are well over a mile away”.

Public consultation ends on Thursday, February 18.