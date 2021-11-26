Wokingham.Today

Plant a tree when you visit Santa

by Phil Creighton0
Father Christmas will be opening his festive grotto at Hare Hatch Sheeplands during December

GOOD boys and girls have been waiting very patiently, not least as last year’s Christmas was hit by lockdowns and tier restrictions, but Santa Claus is coming, well not to town, but to village.

The festive man in red is preparing to take up residence in Hare Hatch Sheeplands in the run-up to December 25.

And he is taking extra precautions to ensure his grotto is covid-safe.

Not only that, but he has one eye on the environment as children visiting will be able to plant a tree in a nearby woodland.

Sheeplands has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh and Just Around the Corner for this project, which will see the trees planted in its Rehoboth stables, off Forest Road in Wokingham.

This is free, but donations towards the costs will be welcomed. Each child who takes up the offer will receive a certificate.

Santa will be arriving on Saturday, December 4, seeing children at weekends until Monday, December 20, when he will be welcoming wish lists through to Christmas Eve.

And for children with really long lists, they can book breakfasts with Santa in an open and well ventilated area.

The cost per visit is £8 per child, or £20 for three children, and includes a gift.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.harehatchsheeplands.co.uk/santa

For more on the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, which welcomes new members, log no to www.readingmaidenerlegh.org

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Woodley leisure centre could be demolished and replaced with new facilities

Gemma Davidson

Can you help reunite this WWII letter with its owner?

Charlotte King

Walk this way! Sumas want new players for walking football team

Andy Preston
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.