Plant a tree when you visit Santa

GOOD boys and girls have been waiting very patiently, not least as last year’s Christmas was hit by lockdowns and tier restrictions, but Santa Claus is coming, well not to town, but to village.

The festive man in red is preparing to take up residence in Hare Hatch Sheeplands in the run-up to December 25.

And he is taking extra precautions to ensure his grotto is covid-safe.

Not only that, but he has one eye on the environment as children visiting will be able to plant a tree in a nearby woodland.

Sheeplands has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh and Just Around the Corner for this project, which will see the trees planted in its Rehoboth stables, off Forest Road in Wokingham.

This is free, but donations towards the costs will be welcomed. Each child who takes up the offer will receive a certificate.

Santa will be arriving on Saturday, December 4, seeing children at weekends until Monday, December 20, when he will be welcoming wish lists through to Christmas Eve.

And for children with really long lists, they can book breakfasts with Santa in an open and well ventilated area.

The cost per visit is £8 per child, or £20 for three children, and includes a gift.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.harehatchsheeplands.co.uk/santa

For more on the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, which welcomes new members, log no to www.readingmaidenerlegh.org