Planting to start soon on Woodley town centre’s new garden

PLANTING for the new walled garden in Woodley town centre will begin this summer.

Woodley Town Council said it has drafted a visual and sensory design including hydranga, japonicas, hellebore, ornamental grass, hosta, vibernam and ferns.

Crocus, snowdrops, bluebells and wood anemone will also be included.

The works will begin after the borough council has worked on the trees, to allow more light to reach the flowers.

Town council leader, Cllr Keith Baker, said he is eager to get the planting started and is delighted with the design and plans for community involvement.

“We originally had two options for the design of the planting and chose the one that was the most visually stimulating, ensuring that the walled garden area becomes a stunning focal point in the town centre,” he said.

“We will also be considering additional accessible seating and will be discussing options for the type, quantity and location of any seating in future committee meetings, with public consultation.”

A spokesperson for the town council said: “We want the garden to be an ongoing project with scope for community involvement from individuals and local groups and organisations.”

There may be a chance for some to be involved in the initial planting, and maintenance for the first season.

The council said nearby schools will also have a chance to get involved.

“This forms part of a larger plan to arrange volunteer planting days, under the supervision of the grounds maintenance manager, across many of our parks and green spaces,” they added.

The council has asked residents to not litter in the walled garden area, ahead of the works.