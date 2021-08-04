Plastic fantastic recycling at Crowthorne’s Co-op

THE CO-OP is doing its bit to help the community by adding new recycling bins in store.

Crowthorne Reduce Our Waste,

a group aiming to reduce use of plastic waste in the area, has thanked the Co-op, on the High Street, for its recent initiative.

Residents can now recycle soft plastics such as crisp packets, chocolate and biscuit wrappers, and bread bags thanks to the supermarket.

The bins are located behind the tills for people to use.

Georgie Morris, plastic free community leader, said she is “really happy” that the Co-op is making it easier for people to recycle plastic packaging.

“As an advocate of plastic free shopping, we would ideally like more to be sold without packaging and for consumers to use their own reusable bags.

“We are aware that there are items that benefit from packaging and prior to this things like salad bags would have simply had to be thrown in the waste bin so we urge everyone to use this recycling bin and to return all their soft plastic packing to the Co-op.”

For more details, visit c-r-o-w.org.uk