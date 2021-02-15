PLASTIC FREE HOME: Garden birds – know who is visiting your garden

David Lamont

Last week, we shared ideas on how to attract and support birds and other wildlife visiting your garden.

We also mentioned that if you are planning to feed your visitors or to add nesting boxes to your garden, you may want to cater for birds’ specific needs and preferences.

“But I don’t know which types of birds are visiting my garden,” I hear you cry. Here’s our helpful guide to some of the most common birds you might spot in your garden.

As I mentioned before, to ensure you buy the right nesting boxes and feed, and that you are providing the correct mix during different seasons, visit the RSPB’s website for more details.

They say that birds require high-energy (high-fat) foods during the cold winter weather to maintain their fat reserves to survive the frosty nights.

Use only good-quality food and scraps.

Always adjust the quantity given to the demand, and never allow uneaten foods to accumulate around the feeders.

Once you establish a feeding routine, try not to change it as the birds will become used to it and time their visits to your garden accordingly.

In severe weather, such as this week when the ground has been frozen,the RSPB recommends that you feed twice daily if you can: in the morning and in the early afternoon.

The charity also sells a range of safe bird food via its website, rspb.org.uk

Here are 20 of the most common birds you might spot in your garden.

If, like us, you come across others too (we have a pair of Red Kites and have spotted several Owls over time) fantastic.

Robin

Great Tit

Blue Tit

Long Tailed Tit

Goldfinch

Chaffinch

Goldfinch

Bullfinch

Jackdaw

Blackbird

Crow

Starling

Sparrow

Magpie

Wood Pigeon

Collared Dove

Jay

Wren

Song Thrush

Dunnock

Do let us know how what you’ve added or who’s been visiting and share any photos via email plasticfreehome@gmail.com or our Facebook page.

For more tips and advice,join the online group at www.facebook.com/plasticfreehomeuk.

Got a comment or question? Email plasticfreehome@gmail.com