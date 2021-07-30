Play equipment stolen in Twyford for second year in a row

PLAY equipment has been stolen from a Twyford park for the second year running.

The zip wire chain and seat at King George V Recreation ground, on Loddon Hall Road, was taken within the last 24 hours.

According to Twyford Parish Council, those responsible likely used a ladder to remove the bolts at the top of the chain.

On social media, it wrote: “This is usually a well-used piece of equipment and provides lots of fun for our children and young people throughout the holidays.

“The council is taking this matter very seriously.”

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for a statement.

Anybody with information should contact the force and quote reference number SP-10326-21-4343-00.