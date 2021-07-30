Wokingham.Today

Play equipment stolen in Twyford for second year in a row

by Charlotte King0
twyford

PLAY equipment has been stolen from a Twyford park for the second year running.

The zip wire chain and seat at King George V Recreation ground, on Loddon Hall Road, was taken within the last 24 hours.

According to Twyford Parish Council, those responsible likely used a ladder to remove the bolts at the top of the chain.

On social media, it wrote: “This is usually a well-used piece of equipment and provides lots of fun for our children and young people throughout the holidays.

“The council is taking this matter very seriously.”

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for a statement.

Anybody with information should contact the force and quote reference number SP-10326-21-4343-00.

Related posts

Domestic abuse charity feeds 20 vulnerable families after successful donation day

Daisy Hanson

Our dear friend Vivienne Johnson

Phil Creighton

‘Build safer cycling routes now’ say Wokingham campaigners

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.