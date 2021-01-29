PLAYER RATINGS: McIntyre and Rinomhota shine as Reading blow Bournemouth away

Reading put in a superb first-half display to move up to fourth in the Championship table with a win over Bournemouth.

Josh Laurent, Tom McIntyre and Lucas Joao netted in the first-half, before Junior Stanislas fired in a consolation goal in the second for the visitors.

RAFAEL 8: Made some superb saves in the second-half when Reading were under pressure, most notably from Billing’s close range effort and Solanke’s header from the resulting corner. May have done better from the Stanislas free-kick, but was probably unsighted by the wall.

TOM HOLMES 8: Up against a tricky customer in Danjuma, who was subbed at half-time which says a lot about his solid performance. Put in a heroic block in the second half to stop Chris Mepham scoring from close range.

TOM MCINTYRE 9 (Man of the Match): Possibly his best display in a Reading shirt so far. Kept Solanke out of the game and capped off his performance with his second goal of the season as he slammed the ball home on the rebound.

MICHAEL MORRISON 8: The leader at the back in Liam Moore’s absence. Organises the defence brilliantly. Put in another great shift and even burst forward on an uncharacteristic run down the right-wing in search of an assist.

OMAR RICHARDS 8: Showed again why the club are so desperate to tie him down to a new deal and not lose him on a free. Has improved vastly in his defensive work and is brilliant particularly in one-on-one situations.

JOSH LAURENT 9: Another tireless display from Laurent who has become one of the first names on the team sheet. In the right place at the right time to put Reading in front and helped soak up plenty of pressure in the second half.

ANDY RINOMHOTA 9: Never seems to run out of energy in the heart of the midfield. Made some superb forward runs to create space for the forward players and won the ball back numerous times to keep Reading in control in the first half.

JOHN SWIFT 7: Has made a positive impact to the side since returning from injury with his range of passing and was heavily involved in the third goal.

MICHAEL OLISE 7: Put in some dangerous set-piece deliveries which led to the first two goals.

OVIE EJARIA 9: Played a big part in the third goal as he traded passes with John Swift before finding a perfect through ball to play Lucas Joao through on goal who finished delightfully. An all round super display.

LUCAS JOAO 8: Took his chance brilliantly to bag his 15th Championship goal of the season. Turned Steve Cook effortlessly before firing the ball past Begovic. He can’t stop scoring this season.