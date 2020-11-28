PLAYER RATINGS: Meite and Olise shine as Reading get back to winning ways

RAFAEL 5: Barely had to make a save throughout the whole match as Reaidng nullified Bristol’s attacking threat. Will be disappointed to have been robbed of a clean sheet after Bristol’s goal wasn’t ruled out for offside.

OMAR RICHARDS 7: Provided a good attacking threat bursting forward on he right and put in some brilliant deliveries, particularly in the first half, to try and found Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.



MICHAEL MORRISON 7: A solid display, kept Bristol’s attack quiet for much of the game and put in some vital blocks and tackles

LIAM MOORE 7: Took a knock to the throat in the first half but managed to carry on and put in a good display alongside Morrison to limit Bristol’s chances throughout the game.

TOM HOLMES 7: Another solid defensive display a he continued to fight for his place at right-back against Tomas Esteves.

ANDY RINOMHOTA 8: Was vital in transitioning Reading from defence to attack, particularly in the first half as they hit Bristol City on the counter several times.

JOSH LAURENT 7: Sloppy in possession a couple of times, but overall another impressive display. Played a superb pass from deep in the first half to Meite to showcase his passing range.

MICHAEL OLISE 9: Played a stunning pass through to Meite to unlock the Bristol defence to put the Royals back in front. Another superb display to justify why he is one of the most talked about young prospects in the league.

OVIE EJARIA 8: Linked up seamlessly with his teammates and showed his immense dribbling skills to provide a constant threat Bristol. Slightly fortunate to find the back of net via a deflection but did well to create his own luck

YAKOU MEITE 8: A tireless performance from the Ivorian who bagged a goal and an assist. Made a great run and did well to finish to put Reading in front, before missing an open goal not long after. But he made up for it with a super piece of play to create Joao’s goal in stoppage time.

LUCAS JOAO 8: He continues his terrific scoring record and was a handful for Bristol all game. His hold up play is vital for Reading’s attacking play and allows his teammates to get into the game. Set up the first goal and finished late on with a clever spin and finish.