PLAYER RATINGS: Mitchell and Rowe shine as Reading Women stun Manchester United to break unbeaten home record

GRACE MOLONEY 8: Made several important saves to earn a vitally important clean sheet, most notably a close-range save from Leah Galton’s half volley to help the Royals to an impressive defensive shutout.

EMMA MITCHELL 9 (Player of the match): A heroic defensive performance from the full-back helped keep out one of the most potent attacks in the league. Put in a superb delivery from a free-kick which led to the second goal as she found the head of Danielle Carter with precision.



DEANNA COOPER 8: Epitomised a monumental defensive effort with a superb block late in the game to maintain a hard-earned clean sheet. Worked brilliantly in tandem with her defensive unit to frustrated United all game.



MOLLY BARTRIP 8: Made it a game to remember as she racked up her 100th appearance in a Reading shirt. Helped to limit United’s clear cut chances and mainly limit the hosts to shots from distance to try and beat Moloney.



LILY WOODHAM 8: Helped to provide a vitally important shift in a cohesive defensive performance as she nullified the attacking threat of Kirsty Hanson on the right-wing.



AMALIE EIKELAND 7: Had a good chance to score in the first-half after Rowe pulled the ball back in the box but scuffed her shot wide. Put in a shift on the right-wing and helped out defensively when needed.



JESS FISHLOCK 8: Had a few chances to find the net with two chances in quick succession in the second-half, the second of which flew just inches over the bar as she looked to pick out the top corner. Another accomplished display in midfield from the experienced Wales international.



ANGHARAD JAMES 7: Forced a stunning save from United keeper MAry Earps in the second-half when she latched on to the rebound of her own blocked shot and fired a shot which forced a fingertip save. An impressive display alongside Fishlock in the centre of the park.



RACHEL ROWE 9: A tireless performance in midfield who managed to break up several United attacks. Was also the most willing runner and brightest Royals player in attack and created a few superb chances throughout the game as Reading took the game to United.



TASH HARDING 8: Scored the opening goal which will be one of the easiest she will have scored in her career as she nodded the ball over the line from two yards out. A battling display from the Royals skipper as she led from the front.



DANIELLE CARTER 8: Her final contribution in the game was an important one as she sent a bullet header into the roof of the net to double the lead. Made some smart forward runs to constantly pose a threat to the United defence throughout her 65 minute spell.