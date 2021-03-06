PLAYER RATINGS: Olise and Yiadom on form as Royals beat 10-man Sheffield Wednesday

RAFAEL CABRAL 6: Didn’t have much to do as Wednesday’s attacking threat was nullified after going down to 10. Now has 16 Championship clean sheets this season.

ANDY YIADOM 9: Provided an important attacking threat on the right and got the assist for the second goal when he cut the ball back for Lucas Joao to finish. Scored his first goal of the season with a nice low drive for the third goal.

LIAM MOORE 7: Covered well defensively to help earn another clean sheet.. Picked up a booking in the first-half for a rash tackle on the edge of the box that could have led to a goal.

TOM HOLMES 7: Defended well and came so close to scoring his first Reading goal when his shot flashed wide of the far post. Made a vital interception in the first-half to prevent Bannan from having a free header at the back post.

OMAR RICHARDS 7: As usual contributed going forward and helped Reading to dominate the game in the second half.

TOM MCINTYRE 7: Deployed in a different role today in front of the back four. Adapted well, was neat and tidy on the ball and played some progressive passes to get Reading forward in attack.

JOSH LAURENT 7: Another accomplished display in the middle. Has been one of the most consistent performers all season and has proved to be a shrewd signing.

ALFA SEMEDO 8: Worked really hard on and off the ball. Won plenty of tackles and got forward when he could. An impressive shift from the midfielder who has slotted in nicely in Rinomhota’s absence.

MICHAEL OLISE 9- Man of the match: Tucked away the penalty confidently to net his fifth league goal of the season. Showed his creative influence on the game throughout and played a pivotal role in the second goal as he worked space to play in Yiadom.

GEORGE PUSCAS 8: Has made a big impact since coming back into the first-team fold and contributed again. Linked up nicely with Joao throughout, had a couple of half chances and it was his alert pressing that won the ball and led to the penalty and red card, which was the turning point.

LUCAS JOAO 7: Looked frustrated for much of the game as he came close on a couple of occasions. But eventually found his goal to wrap up the game in the 65th minute with his 18th Championship goal of the season.