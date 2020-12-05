PLAYER RATINGS: Olise bags two assists as Lucas Joao nets again in Forest win

RAFAEL 6: Had barely anything to do all day as Forest only had one shot on target in the whole match. However, the one shot they did have on target forced a brilliant safe from Rafael who flew across his goal to keep out Lyle Yaylor when the game was 0-0.

TOM HOLMES 7: A good defensive display to keep Forest quiet and was unlucky not to bag his first Reading goal when Ryan Yates clawed the ball off the line with his hand which led to his red card. Also came close with a shot in the second half.

MICHAEL MORRISON 7: Doubled Reading’s lead early in the second half with his first goal of the season.

LIAM MOORE 7: Constantly shouting instructions at his team mates and leading from the back. A very solid performance to help Reading to their first clean sheet in nine matches.

OMAR RICHARDS 8: Got forward well to provide support to the attack and kept Knockaert quiet all game.

ANDY RINOMHOTA 8: Provided endless amounts of energy in the engine room alonsgside Laurent in the midfield as usual. Responded well to the crowd and the crowd showed their appreciation after several pieces of hard work.

JOSH LAURENT 8: Has formed a neat partnership with Rinomhota in the middle and is a main stay in the team. Won the ball back several times and kept the team ticking in midfield.

OVIE EJARIA 7: Showed is excellent dribbling on several occasions in the first half to fool the Forest defence. Went close to scoring and probably would have done had Meite’s pull back been slightly better.

MICHAEL OLISE 9: Another sensational display from the young Frenchman. Collected two more assists and his value seems to be rising every game. Reading will be desperate to keep hold of him with the January window looming.

YAKOU MEITE 6: Had a really big chance to score when Olise found him with a perfect through ball in the first half. Worked hard but his delivery in the final third was disappointing.

LUCAS JOAO 7: Bagged his tenth goal of the season as he converted from the penalty spot to continue his excellent scoring form.