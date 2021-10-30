PLAYER RATINGS: Puscas’ drought continues as Royals beaten by Bournemouth

LUKE SOUTHWOOD 5: Didn’t have much of a chance with either goal as Bournemouth scored with two of their three shots on target.

ANDY YIADOM 6: Worked tirelessly down the right as he tried to provide an attacking outlet.

LIAM MOORE 5: Allowed Lowe far too much time and room in the box and he punished him by finding the bottom corner.

SCOTT DANN 6: Won some important duels up against the in-form Solanke. Almost scored with a late header

BABA RAHMAN 7: Energetic in the first-half and put in a vital block on a Solanke shot in the second-half.

JOSH LAURENT 6: Strong in the first-half, had a great chance to score with an impressive solo run, but probably should have passed.

DANNY DRINKWATER 5: Showed his brilliant passing range on a few occasions, but looked tired in the second-half.

TOM DELE-BASHIRU 5: An unusually quiet performance from a young player that has been relied on so much this season.

JOHN SWIFT 7: Put in some excellent crosses, particularly the rabona cross that Puscas should have converted

OVIE EJARIA 5: Looked very bright in the first-half and had some good moments in the final third but was quiet in the second.

GEORGE PUSCAS 4: Can’t buy a goal at the moment. Two really presentable chances in the match but put both off target.