PLAYER RATINGS: Pușcaș on target in impressive return as Royals sink Rovers

RAFAEL CABRAL 6: Earned his 15th clean sheet of the league season. Wasn’t tested too often thanks to a solid defensive display from his teammates in front of him. Made a smart stop in the second-half to parry away Brereton’s shot.

OMAR RICHARDS 7: His persistent pressing led to the opener as he stole the ball from Harvey Elliott deep inside the Blackburn half. Defended well one-on-one and got forward when he could, particularly in the first-half.

MICHAEL MORRISON 6: Had played every minute of the league season until the 33rd minute when he was forced off with injury and replaced by Tom Holmes.

LIAM MOORE 7: Read the game well and dealt with the loss of Morrison when Holmes replaced him in the first-half.

ANDY YIADOM 7: Created a brilliant chance for Puscas after his attacking intent in the opening minutes of the game. Provided defensive stability to deal with a pacey Blackburn attack.

JOSH LAURENT 7: Battled hard in the midfield as he always does despite his usual partner, Andy Rinomhota, missing the game through injury.

ALFA SEMEDO 6: Showed some superb footwork in the first-half as he created room for a shot but hit it tamely. Had some bright moments but also picked up a booking for a rash tackle on Ben Brereton.

OVIE EJARIA 7: Some excellent footwork as usual and worked hard to create chances for the two strikers up-front. Helped out defensively in the second half with Reading under a lot of pressure.

MICHAEL OLISE 7: Kept possession well, particularly when the Royals were under pressure in the second half. Was replaced in the 85th minute by Tomas Esteves.

GEORGE PUSCAS 9- Man of the match: An impressive showing on his first start since November. Provided useful hold-up play to take the burden off Joao. A good finish to put Reading in front and nearly scored with an outrageous effort from the half-way line. Worked really hard and lasted the full game.

LUCAS JOAO 7: Good vision to spot his strike partner in space to set up Puscas for the opener. Struggled more in the second-half as Reading were pushed back and was replaced by McIntyre in the 69th minute.

SUBSTITUES

TOM HOLMES 7: Replaced the ever-present Morrison who was forced off in the first-half with injury. Looked solid alongside Moore and dealt well with the Blackburn forwards.

TOM MCINTYRE 6: Helped to protect the Royals defence as the hosts held onto their one-goal lead despite persistent pressure from the visitors.