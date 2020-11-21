PLAYER RATINGS: Royals capitulate in second half as they fall to fourth consecutive defeat

RAFAEL 3: His error for the fourth goal summed up Reading’s collapse in the second half. Was beaten too easily at his near post for the equaliser and has made several in errors in the past couple of months in contrast to his usually consistent displays.

OMAR RICHARDS 6: Got forward well in the first half and performed well enough defensively as Bournemouth’s main threat came from the other wing.

MICHAEL MORRISON 5: Similar to the rest of the defence, a solid first half to shut Bournemouth out but was culpable as the Royals collapsed in the second.

LIAM MOORE 5: Returned to the line-up after injury and looked solid in the first half. But Reading’s lead and defensive stability collapsed in the second half and he should have done better to get across and clear the cross from Kelly which led to Bournemouth’s first goal.

TOMAS ESTEVES 6: Dealt with Danjuma brilliantly in the first-half but lost his man far too easily which led to the equaliser. Was replaced in the 60th minute by Tom Holmes.

ANDY RINOMHOTA 6: Provided his usual energy and vigour in midfield but Bournemouth took control in the second half and got the better of the Royals midfield.

JOSH LAURENT 6: An impressive first-half display as he constantly won the ball back from Bournemouth to put Reading on top but couldn’t deal with Bournemouth’s control in the second half as the game switched.

ALFA SEMEDO 8: Went on a sublime solo run early in the game to win the penalty and got in good forward areas throughout the first-half. Had a good chance to score with a header but didn’t make good enough contact, and picked up an injury before being replaced in the 80th minute.

SONE ALUKO 6: Scored his first Reading goal in nearly two years to give Reading a 2-0 lead, but was a bit wasteful in possession and with his set pieces.

OVIE EJARIA 7: Provided the creative spark which Reading had been missing in their last three games and cut open the Cherries defence for Aluko’s goal. Tired in the second half and was replaced by Yakou Meite.

LUCAS JOAO 7: Scored his ninth Championship goal of the season as he converted early on from the penalty spot. Was very unlucky not to snatch a late equaliser as Begovic scrambled to keep out his header which would have made it 3-3.