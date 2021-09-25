PLAYER RATINGS: Strong scores across the board as Reading FC earn clean sheet in win over Boro

Reading earned their first clean sheet of the season as Alen Halilovic netted to give the Royals three points against Middlesbrough.

The Royals have now won three games in a row in the Championship to recover from a tricky start to the season.

LUKE SOUTHWOOD 7: Brave to come out and smother the ball that led to Matt Crooks’ red card. Not tested often but solid when he was.

DEJAN TETEK: Did a superb job playing out of position at right-back. Full of running and put in several important tackles throughout the match.

ANDY YIADOM 8: Stepped in at centre-back and was given the captain’s armband. A very assured display, used his experience to guide a makeshift back four.

JOSH LAURENT 8: Didn’t look at all out of place playing at centre-back, formed a good partnership with Laurent and was tidy in possession.

BABA RAHMAN 7: Provided a useful outlet on the left at times when he was allowed to get forward and worked hard defensively.

TOM DELE-BASHIRU 7: Should have found the net early in the second-half when he was played through by Drinkwater one-on-one but had his shot saved.

DANNY DRINKWATER 7: Threaded a superb ball through to Dele-Bashiru to set him on goal. Used his experience to keep Reading ticking in midfield.

JOHN SWIFT 8: Another accomplished performance and added another assist to his tally as he set up Halilovic to score the winner.

ALEN HALILOVIC 8: Worked hard to help out defensively and scored the all important goal with a scuffed finish to score his first Reading goal.

OVIE EJAIRA 7: Produced a few moments of magic with his excellent footwork but didn’t always provide the cutting edge needed.

JUNIOR HOILETT 6: Was kept quiet for large periods of the game and didn’t have too many sights of goal but played his part in the build up for Halilovic’s goal.

Paunovic