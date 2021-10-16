PLAYER RATINGS: Swift and Southwood impress as Royals beat Barnsley

There were several impressive performances as John Swift scored a magnificent solo goal to see Reading beat Barnsley.

LUKE SOUTHWOOD 8: Pulled off some very good saves including a few from Cauley Woodrow who was very lively in the first-half.

ANDY YIADOM 8: Dangerous in attack when he got forward and put in some excellent crosses and made a crucial tackle in the second-half to prevent a Barnsley break.

LIAM MOORE 7: Formed a good partnership alongside Dann in the heart of defence and won some important aerial duels toward the end of the match,

SCOTT DANN 8: Solid performance from the experienced defender on his 400th league start. Put in some timely tackles and blocks to help keep a clean sheet.

BABA RAHMAN 7: Had a fierce effort in the second-half that was well saved from the keeper and looked lively down the left throughout.

JOSH LAURENT 6: Off the pace at times with some mistimed passes when he tried to play Yiadom in down the right.

DANNY DRINKWATER 7: Calm and composed in the middle of the park to keep possession ticking, and made ome crunching tackles that got the crowd off their feet.

TOM DELE-BASHIRU 7: Showed excellent footwork in the middle and played some clever through balls forward in attack.

JOHN SWIFT 8: A moment of magic with his superb solo goal in the 77th minute which was enough to win the game. Eight league goals already.

OVIE EJARIA 5: A frustrating afternoon for the midfielder on his 100th Royals appearance. Had a good chance to score in the first-half.

GEORGE PUSCAS 4: struggled to get involved in the game and was anonymous for much of it. Hooked off for Azeez just after an hour,

Subs: Femi Azeez 6