Playstation 5: Wokingham tech repair firm offers chance to win hottest console in town

A WOKINGHAM tech wizard has launched a new giveaway to win a Playstation 5 in a bid to “give something back” to his customers.

Rory Pratt, owner of Pratts Pods based on Elms Walk, is giving away a PlayStation 5 for free — and it’s worth approximately £450.

Pratts Pods, which offers a range of services to customers across Wokingham borough and beyond, including fixing broken tech and selling a variety of gadgets, launched its latest competition last week.

“It’s one of the devices everyone is after at the moment and no one can get hold of,” Mr Pratt explained. “So, it’s going to help someone out. Hopefully it can give somebody a very happy child.”

Since starting the contest on Friday, June 25, he said customers have already been flooding in to try and bag the prize to make their lockdown days that bit more exciting.

To be in with a chance of winning the games console, people need to spend £20 in store for automatic entry.

“You can also enter up to five times,” the company owner added. “So if you spent triple figures, your name would be entered multiple times. It’s for every single customer that comes in.”

Mr Pratt launched Pratts Pods seven years ago after realising he had a knack for fixing broken gadgets.

“I broke an awful lot of stuff when I was younger,” he explained. “When I got my first job, my parents said they wouldn’t fix my things anymore so I had to figure it out for myself.”

Over the years, he has moved from repairing devices in his bedroom and kitchen, to opening an office and then finally a shop in the town centre.

“I saw an opportunity to open a store and I took it,” he said.

According to Mr Pratt, demand has been on the rise during the pandemic as more and more people rely on tech to work and learn from home.

“People are on their devices all the time and they are a lot more essential for us now,” the tech whizz explained.

“It used to be a case of if you broke something you could deal with it, but when you rely on it for work or school you don’t have a choice but to get it fixed straight away.”

Alongside fixing broken gadgets, Pratts Pods also sells refurbished products, including charging cables, wireless earbuds and phone cases.

The company owner said his firm prides itself on “honesty and quality” when repairing and selling devices.

“This is what sets us apart from the rest,” Mr Pratt explained. “The industry is not very well regulated and we always strive for the highest quality.

“We also do a lot of fixes for other repair shops too, so people can cut out the middleman by coming straight to us.”

Pratts Pods works with a range of devices, from laptops to phones, and tablets to consoles.

Using quality components, it fixes gadgets in a quick turnaround and offers three months’ warranty.

“We do everything,” the owner added. “Anything you can throw a screwdriver at.”

The Wokingham firm is running its giveaway competition until Saturday, July 31.

It will announce the winner in a prize draw on Saturday, August 3 at 6pm.

To find out more about Pratts Pods’ services and how to enter the contest, visit: www.prattspods.co.uk