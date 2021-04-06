Playtime – and storytime – thanks to IKEA

A WOKINGHAM charity has been getting a helping hand from an international company.

First Days Children’s Charity recently received a car boot’s worth of donations from IKEA, to support vulnerable children across the borough and beyond.

The furniture company donated a host of children’s toys and outside play equipment, to be distributed to families in need.

Emma Cantrell, founder and CEO of the charity, said the team is extremely grateful.

“This will enable us to help people, especially in the coming months, as the sun begins to come out,” she said.

“One of the things First Days wants to do is make sure every child can have lots of fun, and this often costs money.

“A lot of this play equipment can go to families who don’t have anything, so kids can have fun in their own gardens.”

IKEA also donated a range of children’s books, which Ms Cantrell said will go a long way to support those in need.

“Books are so important, and lots of families we work with have none,” she added.

“With libraries limited at the moment, we’ve been giving away a lot of books.

“It’s so easy for children who don’t have access to reading materials to get left behind at school.”

On World Book Day, First Days Children’s Charity donated more than 750 book packages to children in need across Berkshire.

“People with options might not realise how expensive everything is for families who don’t have anything,” Ms Cantrell said.

“Everything has a cost attached to it, so we’re grateful for IKEA’s donation.”