Please hold the line…

NEW YEAR, new opportunities – that’s the approach taken by one broadband company.

Openreach is heading into 2021 with 341 new job opportunities up its sleeve – and 27 of them will be in Berkshire.

Next year, the company is expanding with more than 5,300 jobs across the entire UK.

Laura Whelan, Openreach regional director, said: “Our Full Fibre network is going faster than ever and we’re looking for people across the South East to build a career with Openreach and help us upgrade broadband connections throughout the region.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added: “Throughout this crisis, I’ve been clear that our number one economic priority is to protect jobs so I’m delighted to welcome this announcement of 5,000 new skilled roles.”