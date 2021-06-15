Plenty of smiles to help Lilly-May Page fund

A FAMILY fun day helped raise funds for The Lilly-May Page Trust, a charity that works to install defibrillators in schools.

The event took place on Saturday, May 22 at The Shepherds House Inn on Woodley’s London Road.

Lilly-May Page was just five when she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died while at school on May 15, 2014.

Since then her mother Claire Page has been raising money for the Arrhythmia Alliance, an organisation that seeks to improve the treatment for those affected by heart rhythm disorders.

The event raised £1,000m and will be used to place a defibrillator into a school.

Two events ran on the day, the first running from noon to 5pm, followed by an evening of entertainment from 7pm until 10pm.

Families enjoyed an afternoon of activities including a barbecue, garden games, stalls, face painting, a cake stall and a raffle.

Maurice’s ice cream van was also present.

Lilly-May’s mother Claire Page said the ice cream van was an “amazing touch” for both the kids and adults throughout the afternoon.

New Mayor of Woodley, Cllr Janet Sartorel, was among those visiting to show her support.

In the evening, cover band Solace played music from the 50s to present day.

Ms Page said she was “overwhelmed” after the first post-lockdown event for Lilly-May.

She said: “It surpassed my expectations and we can now keep another heart safe by donating a defibrillator to another school.

“We look forward to many more life saving events and awareness being made.”

Family Fun Day for the Lilly-May Page Defib Appeal at the Shepherds House Inn on Saturday. Claire Page and Bianca Clements fundraising.

Ozzy Cetinkaya, landlord at The Shepherds House Inn, said: “We are privileged to have honoured Lilly-May in the first event after lockdown.

“We are proud to have helped raise money and awareness for this amazing cause and I’d like to thank all the staff and customers for helping achieve this, with more exciting events in the pipeline.”

For more information, visit the Arrhythmia Alliance – Lilly-May Page Facebook page.