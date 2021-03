The alto-sax ad-libs in C

and masters the ecology

of tone. Its tempo’s held in place

by hi-hat rudiments. The bass

plucks through an ostinato, keys,

and horns fill in the harmonies.

A stutter from the drums and suddenly

the rhythm section takes the melody.

The alto hunkers down and simplifies

as if unsure of where to place its feet.

Its sudden static pulse intensifies

in contrast to an unfamiliar beat.

She plays a tune we know but cannot name,

familiar but somehow not the same.

Fred Sardo

