Poet Clare is Christmas crackers for her new book

A CROWTHORNE poet is celebrating the release of her latest poetry collection.

Clare Bevan’s Christmas Cracker is the author’s new book of children’s poems. And she also illustrated the book.

She is a familiar face in schools and libraries around the area and often holds readings of her work.

Her love for poetry began when she was a pupil at Wilson Primary School, Reading, where she was encouraged to write by one of her teachers.

“I was never any good at PE,” she said. “So Mrs Barnes allowed me stay in to write and draw.”

Clare eventually became a primary school teacher, working in a unit for children with additional needs.

This experience had a lasting impact on her life.

“One of my girls, who was in a wheelchair, said that there were never any heroes like her in books,” she explained.

“So I took that as a challenge to make my work inclusive.”

It is also the reason she uses her profile as a successful children’s author to support a charity close to her heart.

Clare explains: “A pupil I taught died quite young from muscular dystrophy, it is a horrible disease.”

She has been involved with Muscular Dystrophy UK for more than 40 years.

Her latest book comes from a love for reading Christmas-themed poems out loud.

She began to write and perform her festive compositions as a member of Bracknell Drama Club in the 1980s.

“This book is just some of the many Christmas poems I have written since then,” she says.

“School nativity plays and Rudolph the reindeer feature a lot,” she adds.

Clare also writes with reading aloud in mind.

“I find performing poetry creates more of a connection with the words and meaning,” she says.

“And after everything that’s been going on, I wanted to cheer people up.”

She is currently working on an poetry book for adults.

Clare Bevan’s Christmas Cracker is available to order in bookshops now, or from Ronnies in Crowthrone.

Below is one of her poems.

THE DONKEY by Clare Bevan

I am the Donkey

Because I am strong.

I clump round the stage

While my class sings a song.

My costume is heavy

And scratchy and grey,

I can’t see my feet

With this mask in the way.

I stand next to Joseph

For hours and hours –

I yawn and I fidget

While Gabriel glowers.

Then my mask sort-of slips

And my ears sort-of wiggle;

Our teacher looks cross

But the Mums start to giggle.

So now, feeling cheerful,

I wiggle some more;

Our Teacher looks wild

But the Dads start to roar.

My ears are so happy

They’re flapping like flies;

The parents are snorting

And mopping their eyes.

What’s rattled our Teacher ?

My ears might be wonky –

But EVERYONE says

I’m a brilliant Donkey.