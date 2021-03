I do so like a cup of tea

And, so I’m told, no-one makes a better cup than me!!

When someone calls it’s good to say,

“The kettle’s on. Hope you can stay”.

Then after drinking a cup or three and made the cake tin quite empty,

On checking her watch my friend must ‘blow’,

And, while I’m sorry to see her go

I’m glad to have given her hospitality

Just chatting together over a nice cup of tea.

Jim Horsnell

