POETRY CORNER: A Spine Made of Bricks

by Guest contributor0
Bricks
Picture: anncapictures from Pixabay

Sometimes I feel like my mind is playing tricks.
Heavy chest
          dazed eyes
                   and a spine made out of bricks
And there’s this person behind me who kicks and kicks
The bricks
Don’t fall

They just
jut            out         of         place
And it wobbles and I wobble and I feel like a disgrace
Slowed my pace lost the race tears streaming down my face
I try to breathe but my throat bleeds as negativity continues to feed
into my head
All positive thoughts are forced to shed

Someone said
“Tanvi… are you okay?”
Even though I may feel grey i say
“I’m fine”
with my…
wobbly spine
One day I’ll be the person who can kick it back to line
And when that day comes
I’ll finally shine

Tanvi Virmani

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

