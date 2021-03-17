POETRY CORNER: A Spine Made of Bricks

Sometimes I feel like my mind is playing tricks.

Heavy chest

dazed eyes

and a spine made out of bricks

And there’s this person behind me who kicks and kicks

The bricks

Don’t fall

They just

jut out of place

And it wobbles and I wobble and I feel like a disgrace

Slowed my pace lost the race tears streaming down my face

I try to breathe but my throat bleeds as negativity continues to feed

into my head

All positive thoughts are forced to shed

Someone said

“Tanvi… are you okay?”

Even though I may feel grey i say

“I’m fine”

with my…

wobbly spine

One day I’ll be the person who can kick it back to line

And when that day comes

I’ll finally shine

Tanvi Virmani

