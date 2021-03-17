POETRY CORNER: A Spine Made of Bricks

Sometimes I feel like my mind is playing tricks.
Heavy chest
dazed eyes
and a spine made out of bricks
And there’s this person behind me who kicks and kicks
The bricks
Don’t fall
They just
jut out of place
And it wobbles and I wobble and I feel like a disgrace
Slowed my pace lost the race tears streaming down my face
I try to breathe but my throat bleeds as negativity continues to feed
into my head
All positive thoughts are forced to shed
Someone said
“Tanvi… are you okay?”
Even though I may feel grey i say
“I’m fine”
with my…
wobbly spine
One day I’ll be the person who can kick it back to line
And when that day comes
I’ll finally shine
Tanvi Virmani